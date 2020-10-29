Left Menu
Spain's Catalonia region closes its borders to contain pandemic

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:58 IST
The Spanish region of Catalonia on Thursday announced a ban on entering or exiting its territory for 15 days, the latest in a series of restrictions taken by Spanish regions to try and contain rampant COVID-19 contagion.

Catalonia, home of the city of Barcelona, is one of the virus' hotspots in Spain and has already some of the toughest measures in place in the country. It will also extend a 15-day shutdown of bars and restaurants.

