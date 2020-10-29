Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland eases rules for restaurant food sales as virus slows down

Finland's government said on Thursday it would ease its restrictions on opening hours for restaurants serving mainly food but kept stricter rules on bars and nightclubs in place, as the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of slowing down in the Nordic country. "Thanks to people's responsible behaviour and the measures we have taken, Finland's situation has been one of the best in Europe," Krista Kiuru, the minister in charge of Finland's coronavirus response, told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:27 IST
Finland eases rules for restaurant food sales as virus slows down

Finland's government said on Thursday it would ease its restrictions on opening hours for restaurants serving mainly food but kept stricter rules on bars and nightclubs in place, as the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of slowing down in the Nordic country.

"Thanks to people's responsible behaviour and the measures we have taken, Finland's situation has been one of the best in Europe," Krista Kiuru, the minister in charge of Finland's coronavirus response, told reporters. The new rules, which will take effect on Sunday, will allow restaurants serving mainly food to stay open as they wish, except for regions with the most virus cases, while bars and nightclubs will have to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, Finnish health authorities said the earlier rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases had levelled off and the numbers even seemed to be decreasing slightly. Finland's 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 48.5 on Thursday, the lowest figure in Europe together with Estonia.

"Finns abide with instructions and recommendations in their majority," Mika Salminen, head of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, told reporters in explaining why Finland had succeeded in curbing the disease. Altogether 2.5 million out of the country's 5.5-million population have downloaded the government's contact tracing mobile application, Salminen added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamaican teacher turns Kingston walls into blackboards

With most schools in Jamaica still closed due to the pandemic, schoolteacher Taneka Mckoy every day braves the risk of stray gunshots from gang warfare and the oppressive Caribbean heat as she trudges around her inner city Kingston communit...

SAI to fund boarding, lodging of badminton players quarantined in Germany

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Thursday confirmed that it will pay for the expenses that are going to be incurred by two badminton players Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey during their quarantine period in Germany from October 30 to Nov...

All payments due to civic bodies cleared, they owe Rs 8,600 crore to Delhi govt: Sisodia

Amid the tussle between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP helming three municipal corporations over funds, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said all payments due to the civic bodies have been cleared and instead they owe R...

Maha: Auto driver held for attempting to kidnap minor sisters

An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to kidnap two minor girls from Nilanga town of Maharashtras Latur district, police said. The accused Gauspar Hujur Shaikh 29 lured two minor sisters, aged seven and five, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020