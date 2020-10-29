Take stern action against people indulging in food adulteration: Raj CM to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to effectively carry out 'Shudh Ke Liye Yudh' campaign against food adulteration and take stern action against people indulging in it. Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the campaign, the chief minister said that such initiatives should not be restricted to a particular time period.

He said anyone can inform about adulteration on helpline number 181 or to the district collector's office and the identity of the informer will be kept secret. The chief minister also instructed the officials to utilise mobile labs under the campaign.

Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Gehlot said the medical infrastructure of the state should be strengthened as there are chances of a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the festive season. Principal Secretary, medical and health, Akhil Arora informed the CM that the facilities in COVID-19 hospitals at division level are being upgraded.

He also said that RT-PCR test labs in the remaining 11 districts will also be opened soon. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, DG crime ML Lather and other officials were present in the review meeting.

Chairing another meeting of Devsthan department, the chief minister directed officials to extend the 'Tirth Yatra' scheme for elderly people. The scheme was earlier introduced in 2013 during the earlier tenure of the Congress government. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government signed an MoU with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

Gehlot said the state government is taking care of the nutrition needs of children under food security schemes..