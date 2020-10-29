Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:37 IST
U.S. CDC reports 227,045 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 8,834,393 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 81,599 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,060 to 227,045.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 28, versus its previous report released on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

