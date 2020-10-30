Left Menu
France reports nearly 50,000 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:18 IST
France on Thursday reported 47,637 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 36,437 on Wednesday and a record high of 52,010 on Sunday.

The total number of infections rose to over 1.28 million. The death tally went up by 235 to 36,020.

