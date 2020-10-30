Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:32 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Italy registered a record 26,831 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday. * Spain's coronavirus tally climbed by a record 23,580 cases, bringing the the total to 1,136,503 infections, health ministry data showed.

* Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appealed to abortion rights activists on to halt mass protests, saying they would fuel more coronavirus infections and threaten the elderly. * France's new national lockdown may have to be extended beyond its initial Dec. 1 deadline, a government scientific adviser said.

* German intensive care units risk being overwhelmed in a few weeks due to a surge in cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. * A coronavirus strain that emerged in Spain in June has spread across Europe and now makes up a large proportion of infections in several countries, researchers said.

* President Putin said Russia did not plan to impose a national lockdown, while the Kremlin said the healthcare system was under "maximum" pressure. AMERICAS

* The White House coronavirus task force is warning of COVID-19 spreading in the western half of the United States and its members urged aggressive mitigation measures. * Colombia will extend a so-called selective quarantine until the end of November, its president said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India crossed a grim milestone of 8 million cases on Thursday, as experts warn the current festival season could bring another spike.

* Total confirmed cases in Japan exceeded the 100,000 mark, public broadcaster NHK said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Cases are accelerating in some parts of Africa and governments should step up preparations for a second wave, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said. * Saudi Arabia will open the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca for Muslims from other countries from Nov. 1, Saudi media reported.

* Tunisia banned internal travel, suspended schools and public gatherings and extended a curfew, as it tried to contain a rapid surge with hospitals nearly full. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna is on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its vaccine candidate next month, it said, offering the clearest timeline yet on when the world will know whether the vaccine is effective. * President Putin said Russia was facing challenges scaling up production of its main COVID-19 vaccine due to problems with equipment availability, but hoped to start mass vaccinations by the year's end.

* A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Crude oil tumbled again on Thursday as lockdowns in Europe clouded the demand outlook while stocks were in and out of losses globally, hinging on support from Wall Street. * U.S. grain futures extended losses, with corn and wheat hitting two-week lows as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact weighed on prices.

* Germany can finance a $11.8 billion aid package for November without asking parliament for more money, its finance minister said. * Panama's National Assembly modified the law that limits the fiscal deficit to adjust for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance ministry said.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia investigates Nice suspect, judiciary says

Tunisia has opened an investigation after reports that the suspect in the Nice attack is Tunisian, the spokesman for a specialised counter-militancy court, Mohsen Dali, told Reuters on Thursday.The public prosecutor of the anti-terrorism co...

Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth

A NASA spacecraft more than 200 million miles away has tucked asteroid samples into a capsule for return to Earth, after losing some of its precious loot. Flight controllers moved up the crucial operation after some of the collected rubble ...

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition still critical: Doctors

With a marginal improvement of his consciousness level on the neurological front, the condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Thursday though he is responding to treatment, the hospital in which he is being treat...

San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid sold for USD 650 million

The Transamerica Pyramid, one of San Franciscos most iconic buildings, has sold for USD 650 million, eight months after an sales agreement was reached. New York investor Michael Shvo, Deutsche Finance America and other investors bought the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020