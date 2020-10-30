Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurangabad Civil Hospital to start post-COVID-19 care centre

Post-COVID-19 outdoor patient department (OPD) services will start in the new facility from the first week of November, the official told PTI. The Civil Hospital, located in Chikalthana area of the city, has set up the centre to treat recovered patients suffering from complications related to the coronavirus infection, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:15 IST
Aurangabad Civil Hospital to start post-COVID-19 care centre

The Civil Hospital in Aurangabad in Maharashtra is set to start a new facility that will deal with post-COVID-19 care, an official said on Friday. Post-COVID-19 outdoor patient department (OPD) services will start in the new facility from the first week of November, the official told PTI.

The Civil Hospital, located in Chikalthana area of the city, has set up the centre to treat recovered patients suffering from complications related to the coronavirus infection, he said. Civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni, who heads the health facility, said, "There is a thing called long COVID-19 (long-lasting impact of coronavirus) as pointed out by the WHO. After treatment of 10 days, a patient is discharged but later on there is no track of his treatment." "We have often seen that patients feel weak, have cough, irritation in throat and fever even after taking treatment for 10 days in health facilities.

"This new facility will treat those who have such health issues even after treatment. Such problems can remain for 56 days in our body," Kulkarni added. Such a facility is already operational in the city- based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), an official release said.

Guardian Minister Subhash Desai, who was here this week to review the coronavirus situation in district, has ordered the administration to take measures to bring down the death rate to zero, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Aurangabad district has reached 93.72 per cent, the release said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Timberwolves Beasley facing felony chargesMinnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. ...

UK Companies Positive on Doing Business in India and Committed to Supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir UK Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, has released UK India Business Councils Doing Business in India Report 2020 at a roundtable with Indian industry captains during his virtual visit to India. ...

Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Amazon.com Incs third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday and the e-commerce giant forecast holiday-quarter sales above expectations, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop for groceries and other essential i...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimesPorn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020