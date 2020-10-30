Aurangabad Civil Hospital to start post-COVID-19 care centre

The Civil Hospital in Aurangabad in Maharashtra is set to start a new facility that will deal with post-COVID-19 care, an official said on Friday. Post-COVID-19 outdoor patient department (OPD) services will start in the new facility from the first week of November, the official told PTI.

The Civil Hospital, located in Chikalthana area of the city, has set up the centre to treat recovered patients suffering from complications related to the coronavirus infection, he said. Civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni, who heads the health facility, said, "There is a thing called long COVID-19 (long-lasting impact of coronavirus) as pointed out by the WHO. After treatment of 10 days, a patient is discharged but later on there is no track of his treatment." "We have often seen that patients feel weak, have cough, irritation in throat and fever even after taking treatment for 10 days in health facilities.

"This new facility will treat those who have such health issues even after treatment. Such problems can remain for 56 days in our body," Kulkarni added. Such a facility is already operational in the city- based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), an official release said.

Guardian Minister Subhash Desai, who was here this week to review the coronavirus situation in district, has ordered the administration to take measures to bring down the death rate to zero, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Aurangabad district has reached 93.72 per cent, the release said.