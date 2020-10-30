Hungary reports record 3,286 rise in daily new coronavirus infections

Hungary reported a record 3,286 rise in daily new coronavirus infections on Friday, while the number of patients in hospitals jumped to 3,753 from 3,197 registered on Thursday, the government said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has refrained from imposing restrictions on mass events so far, with schools operating as normal and shops open. Orban told a radio station on Friday that existing rules on mask wearing should be obeyed, without flagging any new restrictions.