Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of activists have mounted daily rallies, marching through cities and disrupting church services in the predominantly Catholic country since last week's Constitutional Court decision. "We expect these to be the biggest protests since the verdict," Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:42 IST
Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activists have mounted daily rallies, marching through cities and disrupting church services in the predominantly Catholic country since last week's Constitutional Court decision.

"We expect these to be the biggest protests since the verdict," Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said. "Considering how big they can be, we always use the support of the police from other garrisons." Protest group Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) said on its Facebook page that demonstrators would gather in three locations in the city centre at 1600 GMT.

The movement's leader Marta Lempart told activists to report any attacks and to resist any attempt to prosecute or fine them for taking part. "We are doing nothing wrong by protesting and going out on the streets," she told a news conference. Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this week the mass gatherings could cause more coronavirus infections and authorities have said they were planning to prosecute protest organisers on public health grounds.

Demonstrations have turned into an outpouring of anger against the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, with protesters blaming it and the powerful Roman Catholic Church for the ruling. COVID FEARS

The Court decision on Thursday last week outlawed abortions due to foetal defects - ending the most common of the few legal grounds left for abortion in Poland and setting the country further apart from the European mainstream. After it goes into effect, women will only be able to terminate a pregnancy legally in the case of rape, incest or a threat to their health.

The Catholic Church has said that while it opposes abortion, it did not push the government or the court to increase restrictions. It called for people to talk and refrain from violence this week, but declined to comment further on Friday. Catholic anti-abortion group Ordo Iuris on Friday reiterated its support for the court ruling and opposition to the protesters, and called for calm.

"As an institute, we must condemn any violence, no matter in which way it is perpetrated. Nothing justifies hurting another person even in the face of such social unrest," spokesman Maciej Grajewski said. Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski who as a Deputy Prime Minister is in charge of security affairs, said on Wednesday that the rallies were putting people in danger and opposition groups backing them would be held accountable.

On Friday, the number of daily new infections in Poland hit an all-time high of 21,629. The overall death toll rose to 5,351.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

I got lucky: Broad on dismissing Warner 7 times in 2019 Ashes

England pacer Stuart Broad has said he got lucky against David Warner last year in the Ashes when the right-handed bowler had dismissed the Australian batsman seven times in the span of 104 balls. Speaking to The Analysts Virtual Cricket Cl...

IOC net profit jumps 11-fold on inventory gains, refinery margin rise

Indias top oil firm IOC on Friday reported an 11-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,227.31 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on the back of a boost in refining margins and inventory gain on using low-priced crude oil for mak...

Assam-Mizoram border issue: Stranded trucks likely to resume movement on Friday

Movement of trucks between Assam and Mizoram is likely to resume on Friday, a day after the issue of road bloackade put up by locals at Lailapur in Assam on National Highway 306 was raised at a high-level meeting, an official statement said...

COVID-19 cases in England rose by 51,900 per day last week - ONS

New COVID-19 cases in England increased by around 51,900 each day last week, up nearly 50 on the week before, an official survey said on Friday, suggesting that the incidence of new infections was still rising steeply and had not levelled o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020