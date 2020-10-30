Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 4-Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S.

"The virus is a global scourge, but it has been an American fiasco, killing more people in the United States than in any other country," said an interim report by Democratic staff of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which was created in April.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:09 IST
WRAPUP 4-Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

EU officials warned Europe to be ready for wider COVID restrictions as infections surged across the continent, France and Germany prepared curbs almost as strict as their spring lockdowns and cases soared across the United States. Europe and the United States have emerged as the current danger zones for COVID-19, which was first identified in China in December, in a global crisis in which more than 44.94 million people have been infected and 1,178,943​ have died.

"Given the very dynamic situation in all of Europe, we need to equally reduce contact in almost all European countries," German Health Minister Jens Spahn told journalists after a video conference of EU health ministers that he chaired. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides echoed the call.

"We need to pull through this, where needed, with restrictions on everyday life to break the chain of transmission," she told the video conference. France and Germany announced new lockdowns this week as infections on the continent passed the 10-million milestone and hospitals and intensive care units filled up again.

Bars, restaurants, sports and cultural events have been restricted or closed in several other European countries. Belgium, one of Europe's worst-affected countries, recorded an average of 15,316 new infections per day in mid-October, health officials said. Austria recorded its highest daily number of infections to date.

Russia has seen coronavirus cases swell in recent weeks and reported 18,283 new infections on Friday, the highest tally recorded since the pandemic began, and 355 deaths. Poland reported a fourth consecutive daily record for new cases. Britain resisted the idea of a new national lockdown, even as a survey showed soaring COVID-19 infections and Prime Minister Boris Johnson slumped in the polls, testing his resolve to use mainly local measures to tackle the pandemic.

'AMERICAN FIASCO' Gloom over the rising infections has hit financial markets. U.S. stocks fell, dragged down by a slide in shares of tech heavyweights following their quarterly results, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood globally.

Illustrating the difficulty in reining in the virus without destroying the economy, Britain's "eat out to help out" discount scheme to boost spending at restaurants, cafes and pubs over the summer helped spread the coronavirus, according to a new study. European Central Bank policymakers said governments must be selective in shutting down economic activity to combat the pandemic and need to keep spending up to support businesses and families.

"We must try to defeat the virus without totally shutting down the economy because the consequences in terms of loss of economic activity are very, very intense," ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said. A record surge of infections in the United States is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people a day before the Nov. 3 election, in which handling of the pandemic has become the main issue.

The United States broke its single-day record for new coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting at least 91,248 new cases, as 21 states reported their highest daily number of hospitalized patients since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data. "We're going in the wrong direction," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading White House task force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The surge has revived some of the worst images of the first wave of the virus in March, April and May, with people on ventilators dying alone in isolation and medical staff physically and mentally exhausted. Among the hardest hit states are those most hotly contested in the election campaign between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, such as Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump has downplayed the virus since the pandemic began, ridiculing Fauci and mocking social distancing and the wearing of masks. He has repeatedly told campaign rallies the country is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic to the delight of his mostly non-mask wearing supporters but infuriating Democrats. "The virus is a global scourge, but it has been an American fiasco, killing more people in the United States than in any other country," said an interim report by Democratic staff of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which was created in April.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Luviena Lodh's allegations are 'false, incorrect and baseless': Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt

Filmmaker-brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt on Friday termed all the allegations levelled against them by&#160;actor Luvienna Lodh as incorrect and baseless and said they are hopeful that truth will prevail. Last week, Lodh made a ser...

'Consumers adapted to post-COVID reality quickly in retail through digital, omni channels'

Consumers have quickly responded to the changed circumstances post the COVID-19 outbreak by opting for e-commerce and omni channel services, industry leaders said on Friday. There has been a shift in consumer behaviour in favour of digital,...

Jacqueline shares picture of being back on film set

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of her being back at set on Friday. Taking it to Instagram, the Kick actor has shared a picture with the caption - Action womensstories setlife.With this post, the actor informed how the next few ...

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

For the second time, a study testing an experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue in hospitalised patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recomm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020