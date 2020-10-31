Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden preparing further measures to support COVID-hit companies -DN newspaper

Sweden's government is preparing new measures to support companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday. Sweden avoided a lockdown in spring, opting mainly for voluntary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 31-10-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 03:19 IST
Sweden preparing further measures to support COVID-hit companies -DN newspaper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's government is preparing new measures to support companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday. The centre-left coalition, supported by two smaller centre-right parties has already rolled out several packages of measures, including subsidies for furloughed employees, tax holidays and lower payroll taxes.

"My opinion is that we need another crisis package in order to support Swedish companies and save jobs," Andersson said in an interview in daily Dagens Nyheter. "Many of the measures we launched in spring are still in place and running. But now we see that other companies are being hit."

Andersson gave few details of planned measures but said that support could go to businesses such as restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas. Sweden avoided a lockdown in spring, opting mainly for voluntary measures to contain the spread of the virus. It saw more cases and deaths than its Nordic neighbours, but fewer than countries like Spain and Britain.

The number of new cases has picked up again in recent weeks with 2,820 registered on Oct. 28, the highest since the pandemic began, although the lack of testing in spring probably meant the extent of the outbreak then was underestimated. So far the country has avoided the kind of second wave that has led to fresh lockdowns in France and Germany.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says Iranian hackers behind threatening emails accessed voter data

U.S. officials said late Friday that the Iranian hackers behind a wave of threatening emails sent to thousands of Americans earlier this month successfully accessed voter data. The statement, issued jointly by the FBI and the Department of ...

Trump derides doctors as COVID surges, Biden says Trump 'giving up' on virus

Recasts, changes datelines, updates Trump, Biden quotes, adds poll numbers, court ruling on Postal Service By Trevor Hunnicutt and Alexandra AlperST. PAUL, Minn.GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct 30 Reuters - P resident Donald Trump and Democratic challe...

Golf-Armour, Clark share lead after wind-rattled second round at Bermuda

Americans Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark were tied at the top of the Bermuda Championship leaderboard on Friday, playing the second round through rough and roaring winds that rattled flagsticks - and some competitors. On the hunt for his fir...

Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers

Twitter said on Friday it had changed its policy on hacked materials and lifted a freeze it had placed on the account of the New York Post. The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social media platform said. It had blocked the news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020