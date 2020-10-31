No mandatory COVID-19 test for travellers who test negative 72 hours prior to arrival: Assam govt

Any person, who has undergone an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus within a period of 72 hours prior to arrival in Assam and the result is negative, is not required to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test or quarantine on arrival, according to a slight modification of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the Assam government. A negative test result via an RT-PCR COVID-19 test obtained within three days is valid for a person travelling from outside to the state through train/flight.

Besides, the state government has stated that any person who travels outside Assam and returns to the state within 24 hours of departure need not undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test or quarantine. The modified SOPs were issued by the Government of Assam's Health and Family Welfare Department on October 30.

Children below 10 years of age arriving here are also exempted from undergoing the mandatory test for the virus, subject to the condition that the child is asymptomatic. However, a parent/guardian may opt to get his/her ward tested for the pathogen on voluntary basis. The SOPs also exempt foreign dignitary/diplomats belonging to any Embassy or on an official visit to India, officials of any national investigating agencies and Income Tax department on official visit from mandatory COVID-19 tests.

The state has 11,138 active cases for the virus as of October 31, as per the Government of Assam. (ANI)

Also Read: Educational institutions in Assam to reopen on Nov 2