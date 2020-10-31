Left Menu
1,743 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 1,67,210; death toll 1,789

Hardest-hit Gurugram district reported a record single-day spike of 498 cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak districts also registered big spikes at 282, 201 and 114 cases respectively The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 12,191 while the recovery rate is 91.64 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:57 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,789 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 1,743 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,67,210, a state health department bulletin issued here said. Of the new fatalities, three each were reported from Hisar and Bhiwani, two each from Gurugram and Sonipat, while one death each was reported from Ambala and Faridabad districts, it said. Hardest-hit Gurugram district reported a record single-day spike of 498 cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak districts also registered big spikes at 282, 201 and 114 cases respectively

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 12,191 while the recovery rate is 91.64 per cent. The rate at which infections are doubling in the state is 51 days.  PTI SUN VSD TDSTDS

