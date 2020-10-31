Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt allows maximum 200 persons at marriage gatherings in closed spaces

In open spaces, the number of persons allowed will depend on size of the ground, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, according to the order. Fixing the limit of number of persons in marriage gatherings organised in open spaces will be jointly done by district magistrates and DCPs concerned depending upon the area of the venue, social distancing norm and other norms, said the DDMA order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:45 IST
Delhi govt allows maximum 200 persons at marriage gatherings in closed spaces

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons in closed spaces and the number of participants depending on the size of ground in case of open spaces. Earlier, the marriage gatherings with an upper limit of 50 persons only were allowed in the city.

The move comes amid a surge in COVID 19 cases in the national capital in the past few days. Over 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the city in the past 24 hours, as per the Delhi government's latest health bulletin. A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday also stated that all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies under the Delhi government will maintain "status quo" with respect to prohibited and permitted activities up to November 30.

The order stated that number of persons will be allowed in marriage-related gatherings subject to the condition that in closed spaces a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.  Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory. In open spaces, the number of persons allowed will depend on size of the ground, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, according to the order.

Fixing the limit of number of persons in marriage gatherings organised in open spaces will be jointly done by district magistrates and DCPs concerned depending upon the area of the venue, social distancing norm and other norms, said the DDMA order. While ascertaining the limit of gatherings for closed spaces, particular emphasis will be laid on social distancing norms subject to the ceiling of 200 persons, it said.

A mechanism for strict enforcement of the preventive and protective measures during conduct of the event will be put in place by the respective District Disaster Management Authority. The DDMA also said the stipulations of its previous order on October 11, for celebrating forthcoming festivals will also be continued up to November 30.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tests for recruitment of police constables postponed

Puducherry, Oct 31 PTI All the tests for recruitment of constables, radio technicians and deck-handlers in the police department here have been postponed. The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be he...

Any attempt to unilaterally change status quo of LAC unacceptable: EAM on border row with China

In the midst of Sino-India border row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control is unacceptable and that the agreements between two countries mus...

NEWSMAKER-Brash and pugnacious, Trump has presided over a tumultuous presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted America First nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has fl...

IISc and IndianOil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen generation technology

The Indian Institute of Science IISc and the Research and Development Centre of IndianOil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020