UP: Wife, daughter of Shahjahanpur DM test COVID-19 positive

The wife and daughter of District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur have tested positive for COVID-19, the senior official said on Sunday. The city magistrate of Shahjahanpur too has tested positive for the virus and is under home quarantine.

District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur Indra Vikram Singh said his wife was feeling feverish since the last few days and got herself tested along with their daughter. Singh said he has tested negative but quarantined himself at his official residence while his wife and daughter are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, he said.