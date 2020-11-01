Left Menu
Development News Edition

India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million globally

Seventeen states and UTs have COVID-19 cases per million lower than the national average. "For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh mark after nearly three months, the progressive decline has been maintained," the ministry underlined Presently, there are 5,70,458 active coronavirus infections in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:33 IST
India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million globally

Active cases of COVID-19 in India remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day, comprising  only 6.97 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The trajectory of the active caseload across different states and UTs has been diverse demonstrating their focused efforts and gradual progress in their fight against COVID-19, the ministry said, noting Karnataka has reported a steep decline in the active cases in a span of 24 hours.

"With the consistent decline in the active cases, the cases per million in India are among lowest in the world. India's average cases per million stand at 5,930," it highlighted. Seventeen states and UTs have COVID-19 cases per million lower than the national average.

"For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh mark after nearly three months, the progressive decline has been maintained," the ministry underlined Presently, there are 5,70,458 active coronavirus infections in the country. The active cases have dropped to only 6.97 per cent of the total cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases, the ministry stated.

This sustained achievement is the result of collaborative action by states and UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive testing, timely tracking, quick hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for the home isolation cases. There has been a steady decline in the number of daily deaths in India. A total 470 deaths have been reported in a span of 24 hours in the country. India's deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world and stands at 88.

Twenty-one states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average, the ministry said. "The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases.The total recovered cases have surged to 74,91,513 and exceed active cases of COVID-19 by 69,21,055.

With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. Higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 91.54 per cent.A total of 58,684 people have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours as against 46,963 infections reported during the same period.

Seventy-six per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra have contributed the maximum to the new recovered cases with more than 7,000 single day recoveries. Delhi and West Bengal, both have added more than 4,000 to the new recoveries, the ministry said.

A total of 46,963 new coronavirus infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours of which 77 per cent are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases. As many as 470 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 78 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

More than 15 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (74 deaths).    India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 81,84,082 with 46,963 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.PTI PLB  DV DV.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo's plan to travel to India put on hold due to COVID-19

As someone with a deep interest in cultures from across the globe, Junior MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo says he was looking forward to travel to India this year but the coronavirus pandemic put a break on his plans. The celebrit...

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020