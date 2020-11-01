Left Menu
Delhi Assembly Speaker felicitates doctors from GTB, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals

Presenting them with citations and mementos, Goel called the doctors as examples of dedication and sacrifice. The Speaker said he felt proud by felicitating the doctors for their unparalleled work and selfless service which has led to the success in checking COVID-19 in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:33 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Sunday felicitated several doctors from GTB and Rajiv Gandhi super speciality hospitals with Corona Warriors Award at an event organised at the Vidhan Sabha here. Presenting them with citations and mementos, Goel called the doctors as examples of dedication and sacrifice.

The Speaker said he felt proud by felicitating the doctors for their unparalleled work and selfless service which has led to the success in checking COVID-19 in Delhi. He also lauded B L Sherwal, director of Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital, Tahirpur, saying he and his team did an appreciable work during the pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also present in the programme. He also thanked the doctors for their dedicated service during the pandemic. Besides the doctors, the staff of both the hospitals also wholeheartedly served the patients. The Delhi government has made available world class facilities at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, he said.

The home isolation method adopted by Delhi to prevent the spread of coronavirus is being praised all over the world. Daily 60,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the national capital, the minister added. PTI VIT SRY

