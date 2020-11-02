Left Menu
Odisha reports 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

Of the 1,331 fatalities reported so far, both Ganjam and Khurda districts accounted for 230 deaths each, followed by Cuttack at 111. Meanwhile, the body of an elderly woman who was undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital in Dhenkanal was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the health facility, another official said.

At least 1,709 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Sunday, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,91,825, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,331, a health department official said. Of the 1,709 new cases, 985 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 221, followed by Mayurbhanj at 121 and Cuttack at 115. The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.34 per cent.

The number of people cured of the disease has increased to 2,77,564 in the state as 1,815 patients recovered from the disease during the day, the official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 95.11 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform the demise of eleven covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals." Sundargarh recorded three fatalities, and one each succumbed to the infection in Angul, Cuttack, Deogarh, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Malkangiri and Nuapada. Of the 1,331 fatalities reported so far, both Ganjam and Khurda districts accounted for 230 deaths each, followed by Cuttack at 111.

Meanwhile, the body of an elderly woman who was undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital in Dhenkanal was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the health facility, another official said. The woman from Biradia village suspectedly ended her life, COVID hospital officer in-charge Dr S N Mohapatra said, adding that she had tested positive for the disease on October 29.

Odisha currently has 12,877 active cases, which accounted for 4.41 per cent of the state's caseload. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments.

Over 46 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 46,045 on Saturday, the health department official added..

