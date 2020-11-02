Left Menu
UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will relaunch the group as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK in an attempt to fight anti-coronavirus measures imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. The new party will back a policy of focused protection from the coronavirus for only the most vulnerable, and allow the rest of the population to develop herd immunity, Farage and party Chairman Richard Tice wrote in an opinion piece in The Telegraph on Sunday.

The UK has the world's fifth-largest official death toll, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

