Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown in England could be extended, UK minister warns

Asked if a lockdown could be extended beyond early December, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News: "Yes." Britain has reported 46,717 COVID-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 06:14 IST
Lockdown in England could be extended, UK minister warns

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday. After resisting the prospect of a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on Saturday that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.

The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter. Asked if a lockdown could be extended beyond early December, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News: "Yes."

Britain has reported 46,717 COVID-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with COVID-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925. "We can definitively say that unless we take action now, the (health service) is going to be overwhelmed in ways that none of us could countenance," Gove said.

Several cabinet ministers hinted England's lockdown could extend to next year, with the government considering a brief relaxation over the Christmas period, according to The Times. The cabinet ministers said they believed it would be "very difficult" to end the lockdown if coronavirus-related deaths and hospital admissions were still rising, the newspaper reported.

The new lockdown announcement came 10 days after Johnson told parliament it would "make no sense at all" to "turn the lights out with a full national lockdown". Critics have accused him of dithering at the expense of both lives and the economy.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the government had missed a golden chance to lock down England more effectively during a week-long school break at the end of October. "Well that's gone now. That is the price of the government's incompetence," Starmer told the BBC.

The other parts of the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own policies and enacted tougher COVID-19 health restrictions in recent weeks. EXTRA FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Government scientific adviser Jeremy Farrar said the lockdown would need to be extended beyond early December unless the epidemic was clearly shrinking. "Much better to do that than remove these restrictions and then have to reimpose even more draconian restrictions around Christmas or soon into the new year," he told the BBC.

Farrar said he had high hopes vaccines would make a big difference to the pandemic next year, even if they might not be perfect. British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Sunday Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine.

Gove said the government would publish more information in coming days about financial support for businesses and households, including extending a scheme to pay most of the salaries of furloughed workers, which had been due to end on Oct. 31. The new measures are likely to add substantially to the roughly 200 billion pounds of emergency spending already committed.

JPMorgan estimated on Sunday that an extra 20 billion pounds of government support will be provided to counter a 1.5% fall in economic output in the fourth quarter - a combination that would push the budget deficit to some 20% of gross domestic product. Even before the latest lockdown announcement, a Reuters poll of economists suggested the economy was on course to contract 10% this year, its worst performance since the early 1700s.

The survey showed the Bank of England is likely to announce a 100 billion-pound expansion of its bond buying stimulus on Thursday.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Trump campaigns in Midwest, Biden stumps in Pennsylvania two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump sprinted across U.S. battleground states on Sunday as he sought to rally past Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who implored supporters in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania to turn out to ...

UPDATE 6-Trump stumps in Midwest, Biden in Pennsylvania two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump on Sunday sprinted across U.S. battleground states with appearances in Iowa and Michigan as he seeks to rally past Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who in pivotal Pennsylvania implored hi...

FBI probing Trump caravan confrontation with Biden campaign bus in Texas

The FBI said on Sunday it was investigating an incident in which a convoy of vehicles flying flags in support of President Donald Trumps re-election bid surrounded a bus carrying campaign staff for Democratic challenger Joe Biden on a Texas...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCarlyle appoints top Indian banker Aditya Puri as senior adviser httpson.ft.com2HRW83K Business...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020