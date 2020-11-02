Left Menu
Kenya's COVID-19 death toll increase to 1013, total cases reach 55877

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 02-11-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 09:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MOH_Kenya)

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reported that COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose by 685 and reached 55,877 on November 1 after the testing of 4,433 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.

Further, Kagwe has announced that the death toll had increased by 17 to 1,013 in the same period and the number of recovered patients by 231 to 37,194.

He said 130 of the recovered patients were in the home-based care program and 101 in hospital.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, and in Kenya on March 13, 2020. By November 1, Kenya had analyzed 699,520 samples for the disease.

CS Kagwe said that of Kenya's active cases, 53 were in ICU, 31 of them on ventilatory support, and 22 on supplemental oxygen. He said 46 patients were on supplementary oxygen but not in ICU and that 17 were in HDU.

A total of 1,271 people are admitted while 4,806 are in the home-based care program.

In terms of case distribution, the ministry said 449 of the new patients were male and 236 female, and the youngest two years old and the oldest 81. Kenyans numbered 659 and foreigners 26.

Mombasa accounted for 203 of the new infections, Nairobi 202, Busia 95, Nakuru, Kiambu and Bungoma 18 each, Kilifi, Kisumu and Embu 17 each, Kajiado 15 and Kakamega 14.

