FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:33 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Surging COVID-19 cases in Europe pushed its total tally beyond 10 million cases, with countries such as Britain, Portugal announcing fresh lockdowns, while Austria announced night-time curfews.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Europe's new COVID-19 cases doubled in five weeks, pushing the count of total cases across the bleak milestone of 10 million, according to a Reuters tally. * Britain on Sunday reported 23,254 new cases, up 1,339 from Saturday's tally. Separately, British media reported late on Sunday that Prince William had contracted COVID-19 in April.

* Portugal's government on Saturday announced new lockdown restrictions from Nov. 4 for most of the country, telling people to stay at home except for outings for work, school or shopping, and ordering companies to switch to remote working. * New cases in France rose by 46,290 in the past 24 hours, while the number of people needing treatment in intensive care also crept up.

* Stockholm paused home COVID-19 testing for four days after surging demand left 16,000 people waiting for tests for active infections in Sweden's biggest city, overwhelming the system. * Austria on Saturday announced a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all.

* Italy's health minister said new data on the coronavirus was "terrifying" and the country had two days to approve further restrictions. * World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

AMERICAS * Coronavirus cases continued their grim climb in the United States on Sunday, with Midwestern states experiencing record hospitalizations.

* More than 300 Brazilians gathered on São Paulo's main commercial thoroughfare on Sunday to protest state Governor João Doria's support for mandatory COVID-19 immunisation and testing the potential vaccine developed by China's Sinovac. * Brazilian Health Minister, who is ill with COVID-19, will stay in a military hospital overnight on Sunday, after having been discharged from a civilian facility earlier in the day.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India recorded 45,231 new infections, taking total cases to 8.23 million.

* South Korea said it will expand its mandatory mask policy to spas, wedding halls and other places as part of new social distancing rules. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Israel began human trials on Sunday for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. * AstraZeneca said Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday on solid data from China showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade, while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into lockdowns.

* Britain's government will extend by a month its costly coronavirus wage subsidies to ensure workers who are temporarily laid off receive 80% of their pay, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday as he announced a new England-wide lockdown.

