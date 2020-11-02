Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:23 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,93,214 with 1,389 new cases, nine fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,340: Official. 11:55 a.m.

244 free COVID-19 testing centres started in Mumbai. 11:44 a.m.

Odisha governor, wife test positive for COVID-19. 11:40 a.m.

Coronavirus patient found hanging in Thrissur Medical College in Kerala. 11:35 a.m. COVID-19 facility should have provision for psychiatric consultation: Health Ministry.

11:14 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases.

11:11 a.m. Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study.

11:05 a.m. Mumbai: 753 new suburban services; 88 per cent locals now back on track.

10:01 a.m. India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark, national recovery rate reaches 91.68 per cent.

9:45 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 5,61,908, while 75,44,798 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:43 a.m. Single-day rise of 45,231 new infections, 496 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 82,29,313, death toll to 1,22,607: Government. 9:36 a.m.

Telangana adds 922 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths take toll to 1,348. 9:32 a.m.

8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 8:56 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 326 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.