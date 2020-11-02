COVID-19: Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar discharged from hospital

COVID-19: Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar discharged from hospitalPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:33 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was admitted to a city-based hospital aftertesting positive for COVID-19 last month, was discharged fromthe medical facility on Monday
Disclosing this, Pawar, who was admitted to the BreachCandy Hospital here on October 26, said he will be in homequarantine for next some days and thanked those who had wishedhim a speedy recovery.
