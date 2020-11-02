Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus

This time around, schools, kindergartens, non-essential shops and hairdressers are to remain open. But leading officials decided last week that a “lockdown light” was necessary in light of a sharp rise in cases that has prompted many other European countries to impose more or less drastic restrictions.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:36 IST
Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus

A four-week partial shutdown has started in Germany, with restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas and other leisure facilities closing down until the end of the month in a drive to flatten a rapid rise in coronavirus infections. The restrictions that took effect Monday are milder than the ones Germany imposed in the first phase of the pandemic in March and April. This time around, schools, kindergartens, non-essential shops and hairdressers are to remain open.

But leading officials decided last week that a “lockdown light” was necessary in light of a sharp rise in cases that has prompted many other European countries to impose more or less drastic restrictions. On Saturday, the national disease control center reported the highest number of infections in one day -- 19,059 -- since the pandemic began. Figures at the beginning of the week tend to be lower, and the center reported 12,097 cases Monday.

But that compared with 8,685 a week earlier, underlining the upward trend. Germany has reported over 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week. That is fewer than in many other European countries, but far above the 50 mark that officials set earlier this year as an alarm signal that requires action by local authorities.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors are to review the situation after two weeks and discuss whether the measures need to be adjusted. “The aim is to get back under this level of 50 at which health offices are in a position to trace contacts,” Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told RBB Inforadio.

Merkel said last week that authorities are currently unable to trace the source of three-quarters of infections. The restrictions taking effect Monday allow groups of at most 10 people, from a maximum two households, in public.

Germans have been asked to refrain from making non-essential journeys and hotels are barred from accommodating people on tourist trips. Asked whether the restrictions might last beyond November, Braun replied: “Our declared aim is that we want to end the measures in this strictness at the end of November.” “This is also about enabling Christmas business for German companies, and Christmas celebrations with the family for all of us,” he added.

“I consider that important ... the stricter the measures, the quicker they work, so we decided on relatively strict measures.”.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Congress urges Centre to take up with B'desh attacks on Hindus

Voicing concern over reports of attack on minority Hindu community in some parts of Bangladesh, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Centre to take up the issue immediately with the neighbouring country....

Andhra construction giants Venkata Rama Constructions to field a team in Indian National Rally Championship

Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship is gearing up for the new season in a grand avatar and after announcing its association with Yokohama Tyres, have now joined hands with Sri Sai Venkata Rama Constructions who wil...

Committee calls for foreign nationals to be reintegrated into communities

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has reiterated its call for foreign nationals at the Wingfield and Paint City temporary sites to be reintegrated into the communities they were in before the protests in Cape Town. The call was made d...

Pak PM to launch 'mega CPEC City' project in KP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch work on a mega city development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC in Rashakai town of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on November 18, according to a media report. Federal Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020