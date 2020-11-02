Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mysuru district admin apprehensive about rise in COVID cases post Dasara festivities

According to the health department, Mysuru has cumulatively reported 47,831 cases and 959 fatalities. The district was in the limelight for the Nanjangud COVID cluster when a large number of employees of a pharmaceutical company were found to be coronavirus infected in April.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:10 IST
Mysuru district admin apprehensive about rise in COVID cases post Dasara festivities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There could be a spurt in coronavirus cases due to tourists from outside who came to the city to witness the Dasara festivities, Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said on Monday. "We have been discussing it (spurt in cases). We will get the effect of Dasara after a fortnight," Sindhuri told reporters in Mysuru replying to queries on the Dasara event.

She added that in December there will be a Panchalinga festival, which too will have an effect on the spread of coronavirus. The officer said once Mysuru had brought down the cases to zero but there will be a spurt in COVID-19 infections again.

She insisted that the trend of decline in cases needed to be maintained in the interest of people. According to the health department, Mysuru has cumulatively reported 47,831 cases and 959 fatalities.

The district was in the limelight for the Nanjangud COVID cluster when a large number of employees of a pharmaceutical company were found to be coronavirus infected in April. The persistence of the district administration had brought down the cases to zero, but the cases later increased to an alarming level of about 1,000 cases a day.

However, it has been brought down to 147 cases a day presently, the department said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Healthy export demand mitigates COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals: Report

Even as domestic demand has remained subdued, improved export demand and positive outlook for segments like agro-chemicals and surfactants have reduced the COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals, according to a report. The Indian specialty ...

Snowden and his wife seek to be Russian-US dual nationals

Former US security contractor Edward Snowden said Monday that he and his wife intend to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their US citizenship. Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been livin...

Italy faces new coronavirus curbs, but no national lockdown -PM

The Italian government is going to tighten restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but is holding back from re-introducing a blanket, nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.Addressing parliament, Cont...

US STOCKS-Futures rebound more than 1% with focus on White House race

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Monday after Wall Street recorded its steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week starting with the U.S. presidential election.Market participants anticipate short-ter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020