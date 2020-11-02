Mysuru district admin apprehensive about rise in COVID cases post Dasara festivities

There could be a spurt in coronavirus cases due to tourists from outside who came to the city to witness the Dasara festivities, Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said on Monday. "We have been discussing it (spurt in cases). We will get the effect of Dasara after a fortnight," Sindhuri told reporters in Mysuru replying to queries on the Dasara event.

She added that in December there will be a Panchalinga festival, which too will have an effect on the spread of coronavirus. The officer said once Mysuru had brought down the cases to zero but there will be a spurt in COVID-19 infections again.

She insisted that the trend of decline in cases needed to be maintained in the interest of people. According to the health department, Mysuru has cumulatively reported 47,831 cases and 959 fatalities.

The district was in the limelight for the Nanjangud COVID cluster when a large number of employees of a pharmaceutical company were found to be coronavirus infected in April. The persistence of the district administration had brought down the cases to zero, but the cases later increased to an alarming level of about 1,000 cases a day.

However, it has been brought down to 147 cases a day presently, the department said.