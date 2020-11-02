Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Coronavirus infections rose by 21,926 since Friday morning, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, after the government last week tightened restrictions. * Europe's new COVID-19 cases doubled in five weeks, pushing the count of total cases across 10 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:29 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

A wave of COVID curbs has prompted resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Surging COVID-19 cases in Europe pushed its total tally beyond 10 million, with countries such as Britain, Portugal announcing fresh lockdowns, while Austria announced night-time curfews. * Britain's government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.

* Russia reported 18,257 new cases on Monday, including 4,796 in Moscow, pushing its national tally to 1,655,038. * Coronavirus infections rose by 21,926 since Friday morning, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, after the government last week tightened restrictions.

* Europe's new COVID-19 cases doubled in five weeks, pushing the count of total cases across 10 million, according to a Reuters tally. * Portugal's government on Saturday announced new lockdown restrictions from Nov. 4 for most of the country, telling people to stay at home except for work, school or shopping, and ordering companies to switch to remote working.

AMERICAS * Coronavirus cases continued their climb in the United States on Sunday, with Midwestern states experiencing record hospitalizations.

* More than 300 Brazilians gathered on São Paulo's main commercial thoroughfare on Sunday to protest state Governor João Doria's support for mandatory COVID-19 immunisation and testing the potential vaccine developed by China's Sinovac. * Brazil's Health Minister, who is ill with COVID-19, was staying in a military hospital overnight on Sunday, after having been discharged from a civilian facility earlier in the day.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 2,298 new infections and 32 more deaths.

* India recorded 45,231 new infections, taking total cases to 8.23 million. * South Korea said it will expand its mandatory mask policy to spas, wedding halls and other places as part of new social distancing rules.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare said it had entered into a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson to commercially manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

* Russian drugmaker Pharmasyntez has asked the Kremlin for permission to produce a generic version of U.S. firm Gilead Sciences's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir without а patent, the Vedomosti newspaper reported. * Israel began human trials on Sunday for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

* AstraZeneca said Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares recovered from one-month lows on Monday as upbeat Chinese data offset new lockdowns in Europe, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S. presidential election. * Britain's financial watchdog extended payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods ahead of tougher coronavirus restrictions later this week.

* The German economy will likely shrink by 1% in the fourth quarter due to a second partial lockdown, the DIW economic institute said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests

Tanzanian police on Monday prevented planned opposition protests against last weeks election by arresting officials of the main opposition party, Chadema, its presidential candidate said.The opposition has demanded a re-run of the vote, cit...

Nice captain Dante out for several months with knee injury

Nice defender Dante will likely be sidelined until the end of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a French league game. The 37-year-old Nice captain was stretched off the field during Sundays 3-0 win at Angers after dam...

SC refuses to grant anticipatory bail to 2 Rajasthan MLAs

The Supreme Court Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to two Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MLAs of Rajasthan in a case of a violent protest during an anti-encroachment drive in which a driver of an earth-moving machine was killed. Bo...

Germany starts 'wave-breaker' shutdown as Europe locks down

Germany became the latest European country to embark on a partial shutdown Monday as authorities across the continent scramble to flatten a rapid rise in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm their health care systems. In parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020