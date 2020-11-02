FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A wave of COVID curbs has prompted resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Surging COVID-19 cases in Europe pushed its total tally beyond 10 million, with countries such as Britain, Portugal announcing fresh lockdowns, while Austria announced night-time curfews. * Britain's government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.

* Russia reported 18,257 new cases on Monday, including 4,796 in Moscow, pushing its national tally to 1,655,038. * Coronavirus infections rose by 21,926 since Friday morning, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, after the government last week tightened restrictions.

* Europe's new COVID-19 cases doubled in five weeks, pushing the count of total cases across 10 million, according to a Reuters tally. * Portugal's government on Saturday announced new lockdown restrictions from Nov. 4 for most of the country, telling people to stay at home except for work, school or shopping, and ordering companies to switch to remote working.

AMERICAS * Coronavirus cases continued their climb in the United States on Sunday, with Midwestern states experiencing record hospitalizations.

* More than 300 Brazilians gathered on São Paulo's main commercial thoroughfare on Sunday to protest state Governor João Doria's support for mandatory COVID-19 immunisation and testing the potential vaccine developed by China's Sinovac. * Brazil's Health Minister, who is ill with COVID-19, was staying in a military hospital overnight on Sunday, after having been discharged from a civilian facility earlier in the day.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 2,298 new infections and 32 more deaths.

* India recorded 45,231 new infections, taking total cases to 8.23 million. * South Korea said it will expand its mandatory mask policy to spas, wedding halls and other places as part of new social distancing rules.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare said it had entered into a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson to commercially manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

* Russian drugmaker Pharmasyntez has asked the Kremlin for permission to produce a generic version of U.S. firm Gilead Sciences's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir without а patent, the Vedomosti newspaper reported. * Israel began human trials on Sunday for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

* AstraZeneca said Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares recovered from one-month lows on Monday as upbeat Chinese data offset new lockdowns in Europe, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S. presidential election. * Britain's financial watchdog extended payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods ahead of tougher coronavirus restrictions later this week.

* The German economy will likely shrink by 1% in the fourth quarter due to a second partial lockdown, the DIW economic institute said.