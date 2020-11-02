Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to tighten COVID curbs, but holds back from lockdown

Conte told parliament tougher measures, including curbing travel between the worst-hit regions and a nighttime curfew, were now needed given the resurgence of the virus. Italy's daily tally of infections has increased 10-fold over the last month and hovered around 30,000 in the last few days, while hospital admissions, intensive care occupancy and deaths have also risen steeply.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:18 IST
Italy to tighten COVID curbs, but holds back from lockdown
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Italy will tighten COVID restrictions but is holding back from re-introducing a nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday as infections, hospital admissions and deaths surge. Conte told parliament tougher measures, including curbing travel between the worst-hit regions and a nighttime curfew, were now needed given the resurgence of the virus.

Italy's daily tally of infections has increased 10-fold over the last month and hovered around 30,000 in the last few days, while hospital admissions, intensive care occupancy and deaths have also risen steeply. "Despite our efforts ... the evolution of the epidemic in the last few days is very worrying," Conte said, warning that intensive care units would be overwhelmed in 15 of Italy's 20 regions by next month unless tougher action was taken.

"We must intervene with more stringent measures," he told the Chamber of Deputies, saying the country would be divided into three areas depending on the risk level, with certain places facing tighter restrictions than others. Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by the virus, has recorded more than 38,000 deaths since the outbreak first emerged in late February, the second highest toll in the continent after Britain.

The latest measures will be included in a government decree to be issued in the next few days, the fourth such decree adopted in less than a month as Conte has progressively ramped up his efforts to slow the epidemic with little success. He did not spell out which measures will be imposed on the worst affected areas, but said stronger nationwide restrictions would include the closure of shopping centres at weekends and reducing the capacity limit on public transport to 50% from 80%.

He also announced a nationwide night curfew but did not say when it would take effect. Gyms, cinemas and theatres are already shut all over Italy, bars and restaurants must close at 6 p.m., people must not host more than six guests in their homes and masks are obligatory outdoors and in public buildings.

Conte said he knew what damage the new curbs would cause to business activity just as it was recovering from Italy's first lockdown between March and May, but safeguarding health was the only way to help the economy in the medium term. "The more effective we are in reducing contagion, the faster we will be able to ease restriction and avoid an unsustainable deterioration of our economic and social fabric," he said. (Additional reporting and writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli minister says normalisation deals need U.S. president tough on Iran

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Monday.Straying from Israels reticence about Tuesdays U...

Ahead of voting, temperatures dip in MP's Gwalior-Chambal

Temperatures in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior-Chambal region dipped to as low as 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, hours before the area goes to vote for bypolls. The India Meteorological Departments Bhopal office said Datia and Gwalior recorded 10 d...

Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests

Tanzanian police on Monday prevented planned opposition protests against last weeks election by arresting officials of the main opposition party, Chadema, its presidential candidate said.The opposition has demanded a re-run of the vote, cit...

Nice captain Dante out for several months with knee injury

Nice defender Dante will likely be sidelined until the end of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a French league game. The 37-year-old Nice captain was stretched off the field during Sundays 3-0 win at Angers after dam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020