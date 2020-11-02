Light at end of coronavirus tunnel some way off - Merkel

Light at end of coronavirus tunnel some way off - MerkelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:02 IST
Germany is still some way off an end to the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that Germans will have to limit their contact with each other during the winter months.
"Throughout the winter months, we will have to limit private contacts," she told a news conference. "The light at the end of the tunnel is still quite a long way off." (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Adair)
