Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince William caught COVID-19 in April

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, a source close to his Kensington Palace office said. William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, said The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:38 IST
Britain's Prince William caught COVID-19 in April
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, a source close to his Kensington Palace office said.

William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, said The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news. "There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone," William was quoted by the newspaper as having told an observer at an engagement.

He was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at his family's home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk in eastern England, the newspaper said, adding he had still carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April. "William was hit pretty hard by the virus - it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," an unnamed source told The Sun.

Kensington Palace declined to comment officially on the story but did not deny The Sun's report. The Daily Mail newspaper said that neither William's wife Kate nor his young children George, Charlotte and Louis had tested positive for the virus.

PM JOHNSON ALSO FELL ILL William contracted the virus a couple of weeks after it was disclosed that his father had tested positive in March. Prince Charles, 71, self-isolated at his residence in Scotland for seven days with mild symptoms of the disease.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed hospital treatment after he contracted COVID-19 at the end of March and a number of other ministers were also struck down by the illness. Britain has been hit hard by the pandemic and has officially reported to date 46,717 COVID-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test.

The news of William's past illness came as Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, had returned to Windsor Castle, the monarch's residence west of London, ahead of a new national lockdown in England on Thursday. The couple had shielded there with a small number of staff during the first lockdown, avoiding contact with other family members due to their advanced age.

Some commentators were critical of the royals for keeping William's illness a secret. "If the future king contracts a potentially fatal virus that the entire world is worried about during a lockdown and he and those around him cover it up, that raises serious questions about whether we can trust anything he or his advisers say," Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for the Daily Express newspaper, said on Twitter.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

Credit information company Transunion Cibil on Monday said it has tied up with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI to launch a MSME Credit Health IndexThe index will help measure and benchmark the growth and streng...

Assam man dies in custody in Mizoram, tension escalates amid border standoff

A man from Assams Cachar district died in custody in Mizoram on Monday, escalating the tension between the two Northeastern states amid a border standoff. Mizorams Kolasib district Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that Int...

U.S. surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of m...

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020