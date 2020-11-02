Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium's second COVID wave shows first signs of slowing

The rate of increase in new COVID-19 infections in Belgium has slowed but it is too early to say that the country's second wave has peaked, the government said on Monday as new restrictions to avert a breakdown of the health system went into effect.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:32 IST
Belgium's second COVID wave shows first signs of slowing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The rate of increase in new COVID-19 infections in Belgium has slowed but it is too early to say that the country's second wave has peaked, the government said on Monday as new restrictions to avert a breakdown of the health system went into effect. "The number of infections and admissions to hospital continues to rise, but less rapidly," Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem said. "So we can say that while the high-speed train is still running, it is slowing a little."

The country of 11 million, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, has Europe's worst infection rate and one of its highest mortality rates, according to official data. Van Laethem told a news conference that the daily average of new infections over the past seven days was 15,582, an increase of 14% from the previous week but a slowdown from last month, when roughly a doubling each week became the norm. In the capital, Brussels, there was actually a week-on-week decline.

Still, Belgium reported a cumulative 1,735 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the 14 days to Nov. 2, more than twice as many as in neighbouring France, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data. Van Laethem said the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) - now 1,223 - was still rising, but was doubling every 10 days compared to every 8 days in recent weeks.

Last week he had warned that the trend in admissions then suggested the country's maximum capacity of 2,000 ICU beds would be reached before mid-November. The new restrictions to slow the spread of infections, which will be in effect for six weeks, severely limit social contacts and have closed businesses such as hairdressers and shops that provide non-essential services.

However, the government has stopped short of confining people to their homes, as it did during the first wave in the spring and as other European countries have done in recent days.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...

Business briefs

Credit information company Transunion Cibil on Monday said it has tied up with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI to launch a MSME Credit Health IndexThe index will help measure and benchmark the growth and streng...

Assam man dies in custody in Mizoram, tension escalates amid border standoff

A man from Assams Cachar district died in custody in Mizoram on Monday, escalating the tension between the two Northeastern states amid a border standoff. Mizorams Kolasib district Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020