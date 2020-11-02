Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leaders face 'critical moment' as COVID cases spike, says WHO chief

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a "critical moment for action". "This is another critical moment for action," he said. "Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:02 IST
Leaders face 'critical moment' as COVID cases spike, says WHO chief

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries in Europe and North America presented leaders with a "critical moment for action".

"This is another critical moment for action," he said. "Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose. Seize the opportunity, it's not too late."

Tedros was addressing a regular WHO news briefing in Geneva from self-isolation at home after announcing on Twitter that he had been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests

Tanzanian opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has been arrested, his Chadema party said on Monday after police thwarted planned opposition protests against last weeks election by detaining several officials of the main opposition ...

U.S. drone sale to Taiwan crosses key hurdle, nears approval -sources

The sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan has crossed a key hurdle in Congress and is at the last stage of approval, sources said on Monday, a deal likely to add to already strained ties with China. The 600 million de...

German Defence Minister goes into quarantine after COVID-19 cases confirmed in her circle

Berlin Germany, November 2 ANISputnik German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has gone into quarantine after a person from her circle was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, though the minister herself is healthy and her test ...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity near two-year high; construction spending slows

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in nearly 17 years amid a shift in spending toward goods like motor vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. The survey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020