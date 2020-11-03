CISF jawan dies after heater kept in his security box catches fire

A 43-year-old CISF jawan succumbed to burn injuries which he sustained after a heater kept in his security box caught fire, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when Head Constable Alok Kumar, who hails from Chhattisgarh, was on duty at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, they said.

"We received a PCR call around 10 pm at Tughlak Road police station that a CISF jawan on duty at Indira Gandhi Smriti caught fire and PCR Van is shifting him to Safdarjung hospital and he is critical," a senior police officer said. On inspection of the spot, it was confirmed that he sustained burn injuries after a heater kept in his security box caught fire while he was reheating his food, the officer said.

Kumar had sustained 60 per cent burn injuries. He died on Tuesday morning during the course of his treatment in the hospital, the officer added. Senior officials of the CISF have also visited the spot and hospital, police said, adding that an enquiry in the matter is underway.