Left Menu
Development News Edition

New French lockdown to reduce economic activity by about 15% - Finance Ministry source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:17 IST
New French lockdown to reduce economic activity by about 15% - Finance Ministry source

The new four-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in France is expected to reduce economic activity by about 15%, a Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday. "We expect a much more moderate impact than that (the lockdown) of April, notably in France," the source said.

While the April lockdown cut business activity by some 30%, the impact this time would "more around 15%", the source added

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Palghar lynching case: bail for four accused

A special court here on Tuesday granted bail to four persons including a man and his two sons in the Palghar mob lynching case. District Judge P P Jadhav ordered that the four accused by released on a bail of Rs 15,000 each.Laxman Ramaji Ja...

France considers new Paris curfew as lockdown rules are flouted

France could reimpose a night curfew on Paris, and possibly the Ile-de-France region around the capital, amid government frustration that too many people are ignoring a new lockdown as COVID-19 infections spiral higher. France dramatically ...

GRAPHIC-Trump or Biden, investors expect a weaker dollar

The battered dollars long-term fortunes are unlikely to improve regardless of who wins Tuesdays U.S. presidential election, investors and analysts said. Despite its recent bounce against a basket of currencies, the dollar index is still dow...

IPL 13: DC players responded in positive manner in do or die match, says Ponting

After registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that he was pleased to see how all the players of his side responded in a do-or-die match in the Indian Premier L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020