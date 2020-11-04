Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

04-11-2020
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit a three-month high and Europe continued to tighten curbs to fight a second wave of infections, while a study showed lung damage found in patients who died of COVID-19 may shed light on "long COVID", where patients suffer ongoing symptoms for months.

* Denmark's parliament suspended voting and other meetings after several lawmakers tested positive and six ministers self-isolated while awaiting test results. * Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

* Sweden, Greece and Georgia announced further restrictions, and Norway is set to unveil them later this week. * Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told Reuters.

AMERICAS * The coronavirus and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit poll.

* Indoor dining and gyms in Canada's financial capital, Toronto, will reopen on Nov. 14, pending confirmation from public health experts on Friday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* As the pandemic has pushed many companies to allow telecommuting, it has also caused population to flow out of Tokyo - the first time that has happened in years, the latest government data showed. * Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Wednesday reported zero COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day as states began easing regional border restrictions, raising prospects of a faster return to normal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital, the presidency said.

* Bahrain has granted emergency approval for the use of a Chinese vaccine candidate currently in phase III trials on frontline workers, state news agency BNA said. * Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is alerting clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests.

* BioNTech's Chinese partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group does not plan to run further clinical trials of the German firm's coronavirus vaccine candidate that has completed early-stage trials in China, an executive said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for deeper scrutiny on how to address the fallout from the pandemic as the economic outlook remained highly uncertain, minutes of the central bank's September rate review showed. * Around 85,000 more people have claimed temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits since Ireland moved to the highest level of restrictions two weeks ago.

