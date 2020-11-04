Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first timeReuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:56 IST
Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.
The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063 and the number of patients treated in hospitals rose to 4,871, with 355 people on ventilators.