Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:56 IST
Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.

The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063 and the number of patients treated in hospitals rose to 4,871, with 355 people on ventilators.

