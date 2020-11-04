Left Menu
Poland to announce new curbs as it reports record rise in daily COVID cases

Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister's chief of staff Michal Dworczyk said, as daily infections and deaths reached new records. The country reported 24,692 COVID-19 cases and 373 deaths on Wednesday and is running out of hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen and medics.

Poland to announce new curbs as it reports record rise in daily COVID cases
Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister's chief of staff Michal Dworczyk said, as daily infections and deaths reached new records.

The country reported 24,692 COVID-19 cases and 373 deaths on Wednesday and is running out of hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen and medics. "The situation is serious and today the prime minister will announce further restrictions," Dworczyk told Catholic radio station Siodma9 ahead of a news conference by the prime minister and health minister at 1300 GMT.

Dworczyk said the measures would limit movements and the number of social contacts but reiterated that the government wants to avoid a total lockdown. Poland has already closed bars and restaurants, limited the operations of swimming pools, and asked the elderly to stay at home.

The country of 38 million has reported a total of 493,536 cases of COVID-19, including 6,475 deaths, with the fastest growth seen in recent weeks. The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has said recent huge protests against a near total abortion ban in the country will result in more COVID-19 infections.

Some immunologists however noted protesters wore face masks, stayed apart and marched in the open air which reduces the risk of infection. Protest organisers said the government should not shift the blame for failing to cope with the pandemic.

