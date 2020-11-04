Left Menu
Austrian daily coronavirus infections reach new record above 6,000

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:23 IST
Austria's daily tally of new coronavirus infections climbed above 6,000 for the first time on Wednesday to a new record of 6,211, data from the health and interior ministries showed.

Tougher nationwide restrictions aimed at bringing infections under control took effect on Tuesday, including a nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service. Theatres, cinemas and museums are also closed until the end of the month.

