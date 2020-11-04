UK PM Johnson says will roll out COVID tests on scale never seen before

UK PM Johnson says will roll out COVID tests on scale never seen beforeReuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:45 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would roll out new types of COVID-19 testing "on a scale never seen before" to stem the growing pandemic when a new lockdown in England expires on Dec. 2.
"At the expiry of this period on December 2 ... we will be rolling out across this country new types of testing on a scale never seen before," Johnson told parliament.
