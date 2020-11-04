Left Menu
Italy reports 30,550 new coronavirus cases, 352 deaths - health ministry

Italy has registered 30,550 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, up from 28,244 on Tuesday. The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 7,758 new cases on Wednesday against 6,804 on Tuesday. The southern Campania region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 4,181 cases.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:49 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Italy has registered 30,550 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, up from 28,244 on Tuesday. The ministry also reported 352 COVID-related deaths compared with 353 the day before.

A total of 39,764 people have now died in Italy because of COVID-19, while 790,377 cases of the disease have been registered to date. The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 7,758 new cases on Wednesday against 6,804 on Tuesday.

The southern Campania region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 4,181 cases.

