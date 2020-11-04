COVID-19 patient gives birth to triplets in Telangana

A COVID-19 patient gave birth to triplets, two boys and one girl, in Nizamabad in Telangana and they were discharged on Wednesday after successful treatment for 12 days. The woman conceived four years after marriage following medical treatment and she was presented with health complications on October 22, Dr. Pratima of the government hospital said.

The doctors and others from different departments in the hospital performed the delivery through C-section, she said. The mother tested negative for COVID-19 two days ago and also on Wednesday, she said.

The babies, who had low birth weight, never tested positive for the infection, she said. Though the hospital is not a dedicated COVID-19 care center, meticulous care was taken to ensure that the infection does not transmit from the mother to the babies, she added.