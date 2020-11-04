Left Menu
Jordan records 62 COVID deaths, highest daily rate since start of pandemic

Jordan, which stood out among its Middle Eastern neighbours for its low figures at the start of the pandemic, has seen an exponential rise in the last month and now has the highest per capita infection and death rates of Arab states. The government, which says there are 1,617 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, has agreed to use 1,000 beds from the country's 30 private hospitals to ease pressure on its overwhelmed public health system.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:58 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Jordan reported 62 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom nearly eight months ago.

The health ministry also reported 4,658 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - from 4,833 on Tuesday and a record 5,877 on Sunday - taking the cumulative total to 91,234 cases. Jordan, which stood out among its Middle Eastern neighbours for its low figures at the start of the pandemic, has seen an exponential rise in the last month and now has the highest per capita infection and death rates of Arab states.

The government, which says there are 1,617 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, has agreed to use 1,000 beds from the country's 30 private hospitals to ease pressure on its overwhelmed public health system. Health Minister Nazir Obeidat has warned the country has not yet reached its peak in daily cases and blamed the spread on the lack of adherence to social distancing and not wearing masks.

With one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, Jordan, a country of 10 million, got the contagion under control by the summer. However, officials say the widespread outbreak since then, which medics link to a travellers from neighbouring Syria, has been aggravated by mismanagement in the public health sector.

The government this week extended a night curfew and imposed financial penalties on those not wearing masks in public areas. The authorities will impose a four-day nationwide lockdown next Wednesday, a day after parliamentary elections, which they hope will help them avoid a longer lockdown that Jordan's aid-dependent economy can ill afford

The government intends to go ahead with the election despite criticism it could aggravate the health crisis.

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

