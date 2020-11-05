Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reports over 40,000 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 01:37 IST
France reports over 40,000 new coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France registered 40,558 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, compared to 36,330 on Tuesday and a record of 52,518 on Monday, health ministry data showed.

The total number of cases increase to 1,543,321 but the ministry added that the number of new cases reported on Wednesday was a minimum number due to problems with data gathering.

The ministry also reported that the number of people who have died from the virus increased to 38,674, from 38,289 on Tuesday. It said there were 394 new deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign files lawsuit demanding access to Michigan ballots

The Trump Campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to halt counting until meaningful access is granted to them in Michigan where ballots are being counted as the presidential race between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe ...

Biden wins Wisconsin, a key battleground state

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden inched closer to the White House on Wednesday by winning the key battleground state of Wisconsin. The campaign of President Donald Trump has sought a recounting of votes in Wisconsin, which has 10...

Rugby-Scotland flyhalves Russell and Hastings to miss November tests

Scotland flyhalves Finn Russell and Adam Hastings will miss their upcoming Autumn Nations Cup games due to injury, head coach Gregor Townsend told the BBC on Wednesday. Russell limped off to be replaced by Hastings in Scotlands Six Nations ...

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Italys government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020