India reports daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 10:05 IST
India reported a daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections, taking its total to 8.36 million, the health ministry said on Thursday.

This was the highest daily jump in cases since Oct. 25, according to a Reuters tally. Cases in India have been dipping since hitting a peak in September, but experts warn that the Diwali festival season could lead to a spike.

Deaths rose by 704, with total mortalities now at 124,315, the ministry said.

