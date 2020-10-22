Celebrate Diwali with the most exclusive collection of GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits, available on Amazon India

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

- This Diwali, GFTBX bring the latest and the most exclusive collection of Rangoli Making Kit for its customers - GFTBX offers a wide range of discounts on Rangoli Stencils on Amazon India - GFTBX offers fastest delivery of Stencils across India NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Diwali is just around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate the festival of light with much fanfare. The streets are adorned with twinkling lights, houses are decked up with diyas, rangoli and there is an air of festivity all around, marking the arrival of the festival of lights-Diwali. Along with the ethnic clothes, jewelry, and preparation of traditional sweets and savories, a big part of the celebration is making rangolis. One of the most traditional art forms showcased during the Diwali festival is Rangoli; which is drawn to bring good luck and prosperity in the house. Rangoli has always been a symbol of religious and cultural beliefs and is believed to ward off evil. But, the most important reason for decorating rangoli outside one's home, is to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. This Diwali GFTBX unboxes the most exclusive and unmatched collection of Beautiful Rangoli Stencil Kits for its customer at a very reasonable price. The latest collection is available on Amazon India for its customers. GFTBX offers one of the widest ranges of the collection that includes Rangoli Making Kit, Rangoli Stencil Kits, and Rangoli Colors. Rangoli Stencil Kit includes six different colors with different stencil designs and patterns. The patterns include Flower Diya Rangoli Kit, Peacock Happy Diwali Kit, Ganesh Diya Rangoli Kit, Radha Krishna Rangoli Kit, Shubh Deepawali Rangoli Kit. There is a plethora of Rangoli option available in the newly launched kits, which the customers can order in a very smooth and quick manner. Taking it a step forward this year and providing easy access to customers, now the products are available on India's largest eCommerce platform Amazon.in. Also, GFTBX offers a 7% discount coupon on the entire range. Customers can easily access the collection by the link given below:- https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/13F1B6DF-1349-4097-9293-C2061EC56E32 Commenting on the launch Vikram Pratap, the CEO of GFTBX shared that, "Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over and evil. In hindsight, it seems as though this year has been nothing short of a year of triumphs, a year where we didn't allow the consequences of the pandemic to crush our spirits. It has been a year that helped us discover our strengths. GFTBX would like to take the spirits of our customers and festivity a step further as we launch the most exclusive collection of GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits." "We are very excited to bring the newly launched GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits to our customers across India and provide them easy and convenient access through Amazon India. GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits bundles products together as per the needs and requirement of the customer," he continued. "Furthermore, we have made shopping, a safe and convenient matter for people by providing a safe payment gateway and efficient Rakhi delivery in India and worldwide. This way, we have created the ease of shopping anytime, anywhere," he added.

GFTBX has highly efficient and experienced customer support to guide and assist the customers regarding the choice of gift products. The company customizes the gifts exactly as per the preferences of the customers and offers many different choices and variety in designs. The services of the company extend throughout India with the facility of express delivery. In times like these, when customers avoid going out, one can get the gifts delivered at one's doorstep with a single click. About GFTBX: GFTBX is an innovative and unique product selling portal that aspires to offer unique and high-quality gift products. GFTBX is a brand of YV Ingenious Designs Pvt. Ltd. which caters to the gifting needs of people of all ages in India. It powered the sale of unique kinds of gifts and products online. GFTBX persists to power further on with Its customer's support! Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317367/GFTBX_Rangoli_Combo.jpg

