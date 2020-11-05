Left Menu
Development News Edition

Active cases of COVID-19 less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days: Health Ministry

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days with 27 states and UTs having less than 20,000 active cases, the Health ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:36 IST
Active cases of COVID-19 less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days with 27 states and UTs having less than 20,000 active cases, the Health ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said India continues to report a steady trend of declining active cases of COVID-19 which presently stands at 5,27,962. "The active cases are less than 6 lakh for the last seven consecutive days. Twenty-seven states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases and 10 states/UTs account for 78 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51 per cent of the active cases," it said.

The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases, the ministry said. "The total recovered cases stand at 77,11,809. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has reached nearly 72 lakh (71,83,847). The national recovery rate has further improved to 92.20 per cent," it said.

The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries, with more than 8,000 recoveries. "They together account for more than 45 per cent of the new recovered cases," it said. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,64,086 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,315 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 704 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Better health - for people and the planet - grows on trees

Two of humanitys biggest problems - the climate crisis and abysmal eating habits - can partly be solved by one healthy solution eating more food from trees, specifically tropical ones. While global trends in agriculture and diets are not ea...

UK raises asset purchase target to 895 bln pounds

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus on Thursday by a further 150 billion pounds 195 billionas it sought to cushion Britains struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown.The BoE raised...

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur, rescue ops underway

Several people went missing after a boat capsized in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday. There were over 100 people on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. Around 15 people have been rescued so far.The boat suddenly st...

Active cases of COVID-19 less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days: Health Ministry

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days with 27 states and UTs having less than 20,000 active cases, the Health ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said India continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020