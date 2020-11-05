Left Menu
Another Odisha journalist dies of COVID-19

Prabir Pradhan, a senior reporter of an Odia news channel, died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar, his family said. He was 35. Pradhan, a native of Athamalik in Angul district, is survived by wife and a two-year-old daughter. His father, a retired police officer, had also succumbed to the infection a month ago.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:24 IST
Another journalist died of COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday. Prabir Pradhan, a senior reporter of an Odia news channel, died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar, his family said.

He was 35. Pradhan, a native of Athamalik in Angul district, is survived by wife and a two-year-old daughter.

His father, a retired police officer, had also succumbed to the infection a month ago. Pradhan had joined duty after completing the mandatory isolation period as his father was infected with the deadly virus.

He was admitted to the COVID Hospital last week and had to be put on ventilator support on Wednesday. "Saddened to learn of untimely demise of young and promising journalist Prabir Pradhan, who used to cover crime n police. Recently his father, a retired police officer, had left us all. Talked to his sister to convey condolence. May he attain Sadgati," Director-General of Police Abhay tweeted.

The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has organised a condolence meeting in Pradhan's honour. Journalists, politicians, police personnel and people from different walks of life expressed condolence over the death.

The mortal remains were consigned to flames as per the COVID-19 protocol at Satya Nagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government's media advisor Manas Mangaraj expressed condolence.

BJP state president Samir Mohanty described Pradhan as a hardworking journalist. Earlier, Simanchal Panda of a weekly Odia magazine, Priyadarshi Patnaik of 'The Samaja' and K CH Ratnam of 'Eenadu' died of COVID-19.

