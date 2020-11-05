Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Moscow situation worsening

Moscow's mayor said on Thursday that the city's coronavirus situation was getting worse, and extended a remote learning period for secondary schools as infections climbed nationwide at a near-record daily rate. The Kremlin said the situation was alarming, but that it was nonetheless under control.

"Unfortunately we see setbacks in some regions. The president knows about this and emergency measures are being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Greece orders nationwide lockdown

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. "I've chosen to take drastic measures sooner rather than later," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Under the new countrywide restrictions to take effect from Saturday, retail businesses will be shut with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies. Civilians will need a time-slot permit to venture outdoors. Norway imposes new restrictions

Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Norwegians to avoid travelling domestically and instead stay at home as much as possible as part of a new round of recommendations and restrictions. The number of cases has risen in many parts of Norway, hitting a record last week in a country which long had one of Europe's lowest rate of infections.

"We now see a sharp increase in the number of people testing positive. The situation is very serious, and...we don't have time to wait and see if the measures we introduced last week are enough," Solberg told parliament. Czech Republic reports record daily tally for infections

The Czech Republic reported on Thursday a record daily tally of new coronavirus cases following several days of slowdowns in infections. Czech laboratories identified 15,729 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of 10.7 million had seen fewer cases on a weekly comparison on a string of days over the past week although it still faces one of Europe's highest infection rates. Denmark plans to cull its mink population

Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Health authorities found virus strains in humans and in mink which showed decreased sensitivity against antibodies, potentially lowering the efficacy of future vaccines, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

"We have a great responsibility towards our own population, but with the mutation that has now been found, we have an even greater responsibility for the rest of the world as well," Frederiksen told a news conference. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)