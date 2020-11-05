New coronavirus cases rise by a record 7,416 in Austria - newspaper

New coronavirus cases rise by a record 7,416 in Austria - newspaperReuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:49 IST
New coronavirus cases in Austria rose by a record-high 7,416 in the past 24 hours, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Thursday, adding that 41 more deaths had been counted.
The tabloid has accurately reported the figures before their official publication in the past. It said the number of people being taken into hospital had risen dramatically again.