Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Harsh Vardhan urges officers to instil COVID appropriate behaviour

Lauding Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi for starting the Jan Andolan to make the last citizen aware of the virtues of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand washing, Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted that the whole of government approach has helped the country curb the COVID crisis effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:13 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan urges officers to instil COVID appropriate behaviour
Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed particular concern over the surge in a number of cases and the high positivity rate in the North, Central, North East, East, North West and South East districts of Delhi. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with Sh. Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor, Delhi and Sh. Satyendra Kumar Jain, Delhi Health Minister in presence of senior officials, Mayors, Municipal Commissioners and District Magistrates of Delhi.

Lauding Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi for starting the Jan Andolan to make the last citizen aware of the virtues of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand washing, Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted that the whole of government approach has helped the country curb the COVID crisis effectively.

In this regard, he detailed about the role of scientists for repurposing drugs for use in COVID and formation of bio-repository of such drug candidates. He urged the officers to instil COVID appropriate behaviour among the masses and blunt the momentum of the infectious disease by the end of the year so that it loses its potency. He also reiterated the government's commitment to vaccinate 20-25 Crore citizens including those involved in frontline healthcare by mid-2021.

Comparing the COVID trajectory of Delhi with that of the country, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "The recovery rate of India is currently more than 92% while that of Delhi is 89%. Against a national case fatality rate of 1.49%, Delhi continues to have a fatality rate of 1.71%."

Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed particular concern over the surge in a number of cases and the high positivity rate in the North, Central, North East, East, North West and South East districts of Delhi. The Union Minister was also informed in this respect that Delhi continues to have a highly skewed RAT to RT-PCR ratio - 77% of the tests are RAT based while RT-PCR comprises only 23% of the total tests. Noting that false-negative results might give way to complacency among the COVID infected, he pressed for mandatory testing of all RAT negative persons if they develop ILI/SARI symptoms afterwards.

Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) apprised everybody present on the trajectory of COVID in the various districts of Delhi. He also presented a micro-analysis of COVID deaths in the various hospitals of Delhi. He cautioned the State health authorities to be alert in the forthcoming festive and winter season and requested for the formation of a committee of medical experts for better clinical management of COVID patients.

Sh. Anil Baijal noted that Delhi administration has been cautioned by experts about possible surges because of ongoing festive season and facilitation of inter-state transport. He expressed hope that the IEC campaigns would be successful in changing public behaviour towards COVID. He also informed that the administration is working to inculcate changes in Standard Operating Procedures for more efficient containment of the disease spread.

Sh. Satyendar Jain requested the Centre to increase the number of ICU beds in AIIMS New Delhi and other Central Hospitals to augment the present capacity which has come under strain.

Sh. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary noted that effective contact tracing is achieved by not only by tracing a large number of contacts but also by completing the exercise within the first 72 hours itself. He requested the Delhi Administration to shift patients requiring critical care to the Defence Medical Hospital Facility in Dhaula-Kuan that has provision for 125 ICU beds.

Sh. Vijay Kumar Dev, Chief Secretary, Delhi attended the meeting virtually from his office. Smt. Arti Ahuja, Addl. Secretary (Health) and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

- Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java on Thursday and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities. Indonesias geological agency raised Merapis aler...

Italian regions angry over government's COVID-19 zones

Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against a burgeoning coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announc...

INSIGHT-How billionaire Jack Ma fell to earth and took Ant's mega IPO with him

They say talk is cheap. Tell that to Jack Ma.Corporate Chinas shiniest star was just days away from seeing his Ant Group list on the stock market in a record 37 billion deal, when he chose to launch a blistering public attack on the country...

Birlasoft Q2 net profit up 69 pc at Rs 69 cr

Birlasoft, part of the USD 2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on Thursday reported a 69.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.1 crore for the September quarter. The IT services company had posted a profit of Rs 40.8 cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020